The Town of Ferdinand has announced they will be making multiple road repairs on Monday, April 29th & Tuesday, April 30th from 6:30 AM to 5 PM.

The roads planned to be repaired during these days are:

Virginia Street – From West 3rd Street to West 5th Street

12th Street – From Dead End to Missouri Street

13th Street – From West 9th Street to Missouri Street

16th Street – From Kentucky Street to Missouri Street

9th Street – From 200 Feet West of Missouri Street to Virginia Street

7th Street – From Maryland Street to Carolina Street

9th Street (Huntingburg Road per INDOT inventory) – From 200 Feet West of Missouri Street to Corporation Limits

Missouri Street – From Dead End to 5th Street

Paving will take place after milling is complete. The dates are subject to change due to weather conditions.

The city of Ferdinand is reminding residents to watch for parking restrictions and plan accordingly as traffic will be restricted during portions of the paving process.