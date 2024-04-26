Thirteen parishes have been chosen to participate in The Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

The five-year initiative is funded by a $1.25 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Nurturing Children through Worship and Prayer Initiative, to enhance children’s engagement in worship and prayer during regular Sunday Masses.

The key objectives of the program are preparing the environment, singing and moving, proclaiming the word and hearing it explained, leading and listening to spoken prayer, and going forth from worship to witness.

Through an application process, Saint Meinrad has chosen the following parishes to be partners in this initiative:

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Cicero, IN

Resurrection Catholic Church, Evansville, IN

All Saints Catholic Church, Knoxville, TN

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Indianapolis, IN

St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville, IN

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Evansville, IN

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Owensboro, KY

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Louisville, KY

St. Bernard Catholic Church, Clementsville, KY, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church Liberty, KY

Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Haubstadt, IN

Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church, Fishers, IN

Saint John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg, IN

St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs, IN

Liturgy, catechesis, and child development experts will collaborate with the partner parishes, who will implement their first Children’s Revival efforts in 2024. This aligns with the National Eucharistic Revival’s transition from its Year of Parish Revival to a Year of Mission.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey is one of 33 organizations participating in the Nurturing Children Initiative, reinforcing their commitment to religious education, formation, and the vitality of Christian congregations.

For more information or to inquire about resources and developments within the Children’s Revival project, contact Kelly Gallagher, program director, at kgallagher@saintmeinrad.edu.