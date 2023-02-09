Bernice Maria Meyer, age 91, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 2:47 p.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.
She was born August 24, 1931, in Holland, Indiana, to Clarence C. and Maria Wilhelmina (Meyer) Finke; and married William Henry Meyer on October 23, 1949, in Orange, California. Bernice worked at Shamrock & Woods Printing Company in Holland. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir. Bernice enjoyed playing Bridge, crocheting afghans, and ceramics. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Meyer, who passed away on July 30, 2017; and daughter, Jacquelyn Sue Meyer.
She is survived by three children, Lana (Randy) Flamion of Holland, Brad (Kim) Meyer of Huntingburg and Tara Parman of Carmel; by (8) grandchildren, (15) great-grandchildren with one on the way, and (2) step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Bernice Maria Meyer will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Dan Landin will officiate at the service.
Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday; and also at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Saturday. Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church or Riley Children's Hospital.