Bernice Maria Meyer, age 91, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 2:47 p.m., on , 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born , 1931, in Holland, Indiana, to Clarence C. and Maria Wilhelmina (Meyer) Finke; and married William Henry Meyer on , 1949, in Orange, California. Bernice worked at Shamrock & Woods Printing Company in Holland. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir. Bernice enjoyed playing Bridge, crocheting afghans, and ceramics. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Meyer, who passed away on , 2017; and daughter, Jacquelyn Sue Meyer.

She is survived by three children, Lana (Randy) Flamion of Holland, Brad (Kim) Meyer of Huntingburg and Tara Parman of Carmel; by (8) grandchildren, (15) great-grandchildren with one on the way, and (2) step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Bernice Maria Meyer will be held at 10:00 a.m., on , 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Dan Landin will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on ; and also at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on . Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church or Riley Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com