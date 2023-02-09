Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Announces Blake Wiseman as Next DAISY Award Winner

Jasper, Indiana – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Blake Wiseman, BSN, RN! Wiseman cares for patients in Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. He is described as a caregiver with a constant positive attitude who goes above and beyond for co-caregivers and patients. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Wiseman as part of our caregiver family! For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Human Resources at 812-996-6267.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.