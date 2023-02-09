The City of Jasper Redevelopment Commission has slated a special meeting for Monday, February 13th.

Talking points will include the consideration of contract resolution for the design and engineering of the Park and Recreation outdoor swimming pool facility. Board members may also discuss and act upon other matters brought before them. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. EST in City Hall Council Chambers.

Virtual attendance of the meeting is possible using the link provided below with the following login information.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84787075650?pwd=dGVRUzdkNnU2QFKSDgxV0xFNm1uQT09

Meeting ID: 847 8707 5650

Passcode: 680739