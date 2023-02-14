Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for February 14th, 2023 Visit with the Dubois County Humane Society (2/14/2023) Boil Order in Jasper Unseen Crisis Looming – Care Professionals Needed Freedom Reins seeking volunteers for sessions during 2023

The City of Jasper has issued a boil order affecting a small part of the city due to a water main break. Residents whose dwellings are within the perimeter of 164 from Hillside Drive to the Meridian Road Intersection, including Sherri Lane, Schnell Lane, Primrose Lane, Easy Street, and Riverside Drive are asked to boil their water for 5 minutes before human and pet consumption. Water is safe for bathing.

The boil order will last a minimum of 48 hours, or until city officials collect 2 consecutive samples that pass their test.

We will update with more information as it becomes available. Questions concerning the boil order can be directed to 812-482-5252.

On By Logan Troesch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post