The City of Jasper has issued a boil order affecting a small part of the city due to a water main break. Residents whose dwellings are within the perimeter of 164 from Hillside Drive to the Meridian Road Intersection, including Sherri Lane, Schnell Lane, Primrose Lane, Easy Street, and Riverside Drive are asked to boil their water for 5 minutes before human and pet consumption. Water is safe for bathing.

The boil order will last a minimum of 48 hours, or until city officials collect 2 consecutive samples that pass their test.

We will update with more information as it becomes available. Questions concerning the boil order can be directed to 812-482-5252.