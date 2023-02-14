Headlines detailing shortages in labor for service, healthcare, and the tech industries are common. However, as the baby boomer generation ages, a different sector of the industry is experiencing skyrocketing growth. With the population of elderly adults expected to increase by over 16,000 by the end of the decade, an urgent need for care professionals will continue.

The immense value of care professionals is evidenced by findings of a recent survey highlighting the belief that 92% of Americans agree that in-home caregivers for older adults are essential, with 74% dubbing the industry very essential. Safely assisting elderly adults through the aging process at home helps alleviate strains on the healthcare system. Caregivers spend their days offering joy, safety, and independence to clients as they assist with daily activities such as meal prep, managing medications, and mobility.

