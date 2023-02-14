Freedom Reins seeking volunteers for sessions during 2023 – – training is included!

Training Sessions for New Volunteers

Freedom Reins will have training for the New Volunteers on Saturday, Feb. 25th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The instructors will be presenting the grooming and saddling techniques; the primary role of the horse leader and sidewalker; filling out paperwork; tour of the Freedom Reins facility; skills demonstration for mounting and dismounting riders at the ramp; mounting and dismounting riders in the arena; interacting with riders and supporting riders.

If at all possible, the instructors request that you attend.

As always, the volunteers are the backbone of Freedom Reins. Freedom Reins could not operate the program without ALL of your assistance and time you contribute to the therapeutic riding program.

Please contact me at my email chckns17@frontier.com or text/call me at 812.639.0177 with any questions.