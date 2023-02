The Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand is hosting the Holistic Wellness Expo Sunday, February 26th at 12-5 pm.

The event is free admission and will include 37 Holistic Vendor Booths and will also have holistic speakers from 12:45 – 4:15pm.

You can find more information on Council for Holistic Awareness on Facebook.

