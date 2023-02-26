Jasper, Ind. – A California Man was Arrested in Jasper After Battering Memorial Hospital Staff and Law Enforcement

Yesterday morning, The Jasper Police Department was dispatched in reference to a suspicious male subject who parked their vehicle in the field behind Vincennes University Jasper Campus and was walking around.

Officers were able to locate the subject, identified as 19-Year-Old, Joseph E Roy, of Downwy, California, at the intersection of Gun Club Rd and Woodlawn Dr.

Roy was taken to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and while he was there he battered both the staff and officers.

Roy was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of battery on law enforcement, battery, resisting law enforcement, escape, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.