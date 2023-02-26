Jasper, Ind. – An Accident in Jasper Causes Over $10,000 in Damages

Yesterday afternoon, the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Meridian Rd when they did not stop at the stop sign at the SR 162 intersection.

This caused the Nissan to crash into the driver’s side of a 2020 International that was traveling east at the intersection.

The international turned left from the impact of the crash and collided with the rear bumper of a stopped Buick Encore facing the west turn lane of SR 162.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital due to complaints of pain and was charged with driving never licensed and disregarding a stop sign.

The Nissan was totaled in the accident and the International and the Buick sustained $5,000 each in damages.