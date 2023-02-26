Jasper, Ind. – A Pedestrian Was Hit During an Accident in Jasper

Yesterday evening the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the parking lot of Holy Family Church.

When officers arrived they immediately gave first aid to the pedestrian, who was then transported to Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Officers were able to determine that the driver of a Chrysler 300 was attempting to leave the parking lot when they backed into a parked Ford F150.

The driver then accelerated forward causing the Chrysler to cross a median, strike the pedestrian, and hit a parked Chevy Equinox.

All three vehicles sustained $500 in damages each in the accident for a total of $1,500 in damages.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. The Jasper Police Department says that while the investigation is ongoing at this time, it is determined there is no criminal charge for the driver of Chrysler.