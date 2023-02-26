Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper Man is Facing OWI Charges After a Hit and Run

Late last night, the Jasper Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident at Briarcliff Pkwy and Cedarcrest Ct.

Investigation showed that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle and had run from the scene on foot.

Officers were able to locate the driver of the Jeep, identified as 36-Year-Old, Dustin Kearby, and found that he was intoxicated.

After Kearby was taken to Memorial Hospital for medical treatment he was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Kearby is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated prior, operating a vehicle while intoxicated .08 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, invasion of privacy, and leaving the scene of an accident.