Woodrow W. “Woody” Hanshaw Jr., age 83, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 12:37 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at home.

Woody was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on September 10, 1939, to Woodrow W. Sr. and Lanna Anne (Pauley) Hanshaw.

He graduated from Milton High School in West Virginia. He then attended West Virginia State University and served in the Army National Guard.

He worked at Ruxer Horse Farms for 15 years and then retired from Best Chairs in Jasper where he had worked for several years.

Woody was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, collecting guns and knives, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his son, Wayne (Amber) Hanshaw, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Jordan, Layla, Sony, Lilly, Mia, Karma, and Zoey, and one sister, Anne Marie (Clayton) Brannon, Ringgold, GA.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Monte Hanshaw, and one nephew, Goeffrey Lewis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www. becherkluesner.com.