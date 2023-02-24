Donald E. Fuhrman, age 79, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Don was born in Dubois County on June 13, 1943, to Norman and Luetta (Meyer) Fuhrman. He married Shirley V. Weisheit on May 23, 1964, in St. John Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

He was a 1961 Dubois High School graduate.

Don was a lifetime farmer. He was an active church member where he served on the church council, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. He served on the board of directors for the Dubois County Co-op.

He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports on TV, working crossword and sudoku puzzles, and playing schafskopf (sheephead) with family and friends. He enjoyed and valued time spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Fuhrman, three sons; Wayne Fuhrman, Jeff (Diane) Fuhrman, and Byron (Mandy) Fuhrman, daughter; Nancy (Don) Freyberger, three grandchildren; Greg Fuhrman, son of Jeff, and Luke and Lexi Fuhrman, children of Byron and Mandy, and one great-grandson; Waylon, son of Greg and Sabrina Fuhrman, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Delmar Fuhrman.

A funeral service for Donald E. Fuhrman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper. A burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Haysville.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North chapel and one hour before service time from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ascension St Vincent Cancer Center in Newburgh, Heart to Heart Hospice, or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.