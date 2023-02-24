Tickets for the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) annual kickback are now on sale. The SWICACC’s Got Talent Fundraiser will feature local performers, dinner, a silent auction, and a dessert paddle raise.

Doors at the Calumet will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 29th. Single tickets can be purchased for $35 and VIP tables can be reserved for $300. A night of supporting our child advocacy center will be emceed by a familiar, local favorite, our General Manager, Bill Potter.

Tickets can be purchased by following the link provided below. Questions and more information can be directed to SWICACC’s office at 812-559-0490 or by email to sswicacc@gmail.com.

http://swicacc.com/events