***The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce held its annual luncheon and State of the Chamber event yesterday, at the Ferdinand Community Center. The event celebrated the chamber’s past and current year, while the award ceremony portion of the event honored an array of nominees and businesses in their accomplishments over their lifetimes.

Chris Tretter, a Ferdinand native, entrepreneur, and community advocate served as the event’s featured speaker.

Principal of Cedar Crest Intermediate, Cassie Williams, was designated as the Young Professional of the Year to recognize her efforts in providing meals for underserved children in the community among many other accomplishments. As Amy Gelhausen stated, the President of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce:

Ed Cole, the President of Dubois Strong, was chosen as the Businessperson of the Year.

Ed also spends his time volunteering with several local organizations in Dubois County.

The Business of the Year award was presented by the Dubois County Chamber to Farbest Foods for all their outstanding work in the communities they serve!

