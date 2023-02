From The WJTS Vault: Daily Newscast from 15 Years Ago! (02/24/2009)

Featuring our long-standing news anchor, Kurt Gutgsell, with an array of local happenings from that week, including a Mark Messmer report, and segmented to also include 27 Topics, including Paul Knies and Tommy Thomasin from the Dubois County Solid Waste District!

