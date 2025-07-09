Veterans and family members of veterans are encouraged to save the date for a special gathering on Thursday, July 11, at Hindostan Falls Shelterhouse. The event, hosted by Martin County Veteran Services, begins at 3 p.m. with cooking starting around 4:30 p.m.

Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided, and guests are asked to bring their own drinks. All veterans attending will receive raffle tickets. The gathering will also feature yard games like corn hole and bucket golf, and veterans who play musical instruments are encouraged to bring them along to join in the day’s activities.