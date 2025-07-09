The Alley Activation Mural is the final component of the Alley Activation Project, funded through the 2021 READI 1.0 Grant. This initiative is designed to encourage economic growth and create a vibrant corridor connecting Huntingburg’s Historic Downtown to the Huntingburg Memorial Gym. Located between Butcher and Barrel and the old Overtime, the mural by artist Kacy Jackson helps turn the alley into a vibrant space that draws in both residents and visitors. Alongside added features like planters, seating areas, and decorative lighting, the mural enhances the alley’s overall appeal and functionality.

Kacy Jackson is a Kentuckiano who became an internationally recognized artist driven by his passion and dedication. Founder of The Art of Kacy, established in 2017, he has made creative contributions to charitable organizations and public art. From small-scale paintings to large-scale murals, his many styles can be found in nearly every communityacross the USA. Explore more of his vibrant creations by following ‘The Art of Kacy’ on Instagram and Facebook.Kacy Jackson will be adding the final touches to the mural through Friday, July 11. Stop by 4th Street to catch him in action!

Join the City of Huntingburg and artist Kacy Jackson on July 17, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. for the unveiling of the new mural in the alley next to 416 E 4th Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Kacy and learn more about the inspiration behind the artwork.

For questions or for more information, please contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at (812)683-2211 or ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.