On Tuesday evening, July 8, at the Jasper Parklands Pavilion, there was a “Bringing Back Good Fire Event” hosted by Four Rivers Forestry Committee. Guest speakers Kat Shay and Olivia Fry were invited to demonstrate the importance of prescribed burns as well as the history and the effects from the recent 2024 prescribed burn at the Jasper Parklands.

Shay is a forest ecologist and Project Coordinator for the Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment, and in her presentation, she discussed the historical role of fire and prescribed fire along with the historic roles from both the indigenous people and Euro-American settlers with prescribed fire. She also took the time to explain the ecological, economic, and sociocultural reasons behind the importance of burning.

Fry is a Southwest Indiana Farm Bill Biologist with Pheasants Fever and Quail Forever, and in her presentation, she described the Prescribed Burn Project at the Jasper Parklands from 2024 in addition to its effects.

In 2024, 2.39 acres were burned with low intensity fires, and it caused an increase in diversity as well as some plants to flush such as milkweed and wild blue indigo. Fry also discussed that while fire can be harmful and can spur confusion, when prescribed it can be good for manipulating the diversity, structure, and composition of a plot of land and can help get rid of invasive and aggressive species.

Along with the two guest speakers, there were also several members of the Four Rivers Forestry Committee spurring conversation, including Consulting Forester, Doug Brown, who explained that prescribed burns are planned controlled burns on wild lands for specific purposes to meet resource management goals.

In regards to the Jasper Parklands, Brown explained that fire is nearly a necessity in prairie management, and fire has been used historically to maintain prairies. He then continued to emphasize that oak trees can benefit expressly from fire and are an important component as they host a range of species that feed the birds and in turn stimulates the ecosystem.

“We’re seeing declines in bird populations,” Brown specified, “and part of it is there’s not as much food as there used to be.”

When asked what he hopes fire brings to local wildlife, Brown expressed his hopes for putting enough fire across the landscapes to maintain a portion of our native habitat.

Brown stated, “Putting fire on the ground is like spreading pixie dust, and the oak trees just seem to grow.”

For more information regarding upcoming events held by Four Rivers Forestry Committee, you can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/p/Four-Rivers-Forestry-Committee-100069744940413/

To learn more information about prescribed fire and future prescribed fires in Indiana, you can visit Hoosier National Forest at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r09/hoosier/fire