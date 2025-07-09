Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a petition to summarily suspend the Controlled Substance Registration (C.S.R.) of Dr. Patrick Sheets, a physician practicing in Rensselaer, Indiana, due to allegations of unsafe prescribing practices and serious violations of medical standards that present a clear and immediate danger to public health and safety.

Over a period of several months, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) received multiple consumer complaints alleging that Dr. Sheets engaged in dangerous prescribing habits, including prescribing controlled substances such as alprazolam to a patient with known substance abuse issues without proper evaluations, improperly securing a controlled substance key fob, and falsifying medical records.



One complainant, a family member of a patient, reported that Dr. Sheets continued prescribing addictive medications to their mother despite being informed of her addiction and alcoholism, contributing to her arrests and repeated rehabilitation stays.

Another complainant, a former patient, alleged that Dr. Sheets coerced them into illegal activities to maintain access to prescribed medications and engaged in inappropriate relationships with patients and staff while prescribing controlled substances to them.



According to the OAG’s petition, in mid-June 2025, the FBI and DEA raided Dr. Sheets’ offices and other locations, and the Jasper County Health Department closed his practice due to the lack of running water, working sewage, or electricity.



The OAG will present its Petition for Summary Suspension at the Indiana Board of Pharmacy meeting on July 14, 2025, seeking to suspend Dr. Sheets’ C.S.R. for up to 90 days while further investigations and proceedings continue.

The public is encouraged to report any additional concerns about Dr. Sheets’ practices to the Consumer Protection Division at IndianaConsumer.com or by calling 317-232-6330.



The OAG’s petition is can be found below.