State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Interim Study Committee on Government in preparation for the 2026 legislative session.

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.

To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, visit: iga.in.gov/2025/committees/interim/legislative-council.

