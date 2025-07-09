Kimball International has announced that their New York City showroom has been awarded WELL Certification at the Platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

WELL Platinum represents the highest pinnacle of health achievement and showroom’s certification underscores their commitment to creating environments that promote health, well-being, and productivity.

Through WELL’s data-driven approach to health and well-being efforts, organizations collect employee feedback and monitor ongoing building performance as part of their certification.

Kimball International earned points based on performance outcomes for various policy, design, and operational strategies including WELL’s 10 core concepts: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

Individuals who visit WELL Certified spaces will feel confident that they are designed and operated to meet industry standards for health and well-being.

In addition to the New York City showroom, Kimball International’s corporate headquarters, located in Jasper, Indiana, and their Boston, Chicago, and Dallas showrooms are also WELL Platinum certified. In addition, their corporate headquarters and all seven nationwide showrooms are WELL Equity and Health and Safety Rating certified.

To learn more about the Kimball International New York City showroom, located at 215 Park Avenue South, Suite 300, or to take a virtual tour, visit: kimballinternational.com/resources-showrooms/new-york-showroom.html