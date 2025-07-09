Patoka Lake has been stocked with 44,000 hybrid striped bass fingerlings as part of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ annual efforts to support fishing across the state. The stocking was conducted by the DNR’s East Fork State Fish Hatchery, which recently completed its distribution of more than 21,000 striped bass and 147,000 hybrid striped bass fingerlings to 12 lakes.

The hybrid striped bass fingerlings released into Patoka Lake averaged about 1.5 inches in length. These stockings help maintain healthy fish populations and improve recreational fishing opportunities for anglers targeting striped bass and hybrids in the coming years.

Patoka Lake, located in Dubois, Crawford, and Orange counties, is one of Indiana’s most popular fishing destinations. Hybrid striped bass are a cross between striped bass and white bass, offering strong growth rates and a challenging catch for sport fishing enthusiasts.

For more information about fishing for striped and hybrid striped bass in Indiana, visit bit.ly/striped-hybrid-bass-fishing.