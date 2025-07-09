Indiana farmers planted an estimated 1.6 million acres of overwinter living covers, according to a recent conservation survey, placing the state among the nation’s leaders in cover crop adoption.

Overwintering living covers, which include cover crops and small grains like wheat, are known to benefit the environment by adding organic matter to the soil, improving soil health, and enhancing water infiltration. Some cover crops, such as legumes, also act as natural fertilizers.

Although the conservation transect survey does not distinguish between cover crops and small grains, it is estimated that Indiana farmers plant fewer than 300,000 acres of small grains annually, meaning the majority of the 1.6 million acres are cover crops. Apart from corn and soybeans, cover crops are planted on more acres than any other commodity crop in the state. Typically planted after fall harvest, these crops protect soil throughout winter, maintain living roots in the ground, and help filter water runoff.

Officials with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture recognized farmers for their dedication to practices that sustain farmland for future generations despite the additional costs. It is estimated that cover crops and other overwintering covers prevented 1.8 million tons of sediment from entering Indiana waterways last year, enough to fill about 18,000 train freight cars.

The conservation survey also found that about 70% of row crop acres were left untilled over winter following the 2024 harvest, while an additional 18% used reduced tillage practices. The survey, conducted between March and May 2025 by the Indiana Conservation Partnership, provides a visual assessment of cropland conservation efforts statewide.

The partnership includes the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Purdue Extension, and Earth Team volunteers.

For the full report and county-specific data, visit isda.in.gov.