Practically perfect in every way, Mary Poppins will float her way into the Jasper Arts Center with her magical carpet bag, her talking umbrella, and a heart full of wonder on July 24th-27th, 2025!

Actors Community Theatre Presents:

Mary Poppins: The Musical

Featuring over 20 iconic characters from the original stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film, this musical adaptation created by Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins promises to be as sweet as a spoonful of sugar for every audience member!

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

Cast members include local performers Kate Letterman Conway, Ethan Fritch, Tim Florian, Shelby Gildley, Kelsie Patterson, Reyd Haycox, Kayla Kelley, Seth Neukam, Britni Haycox, David Griffith, Lucy Dixon, Gwen Temple, Colin McGowan, Liz Book, Shannon Griffith, Dorothy Sibrel, Alyssa Cox, Aunalee Weyer, Maxton Cook, Olivia Lampert, Hannah Ingersoll, Khloe Neukam, Everly Jeffers, Zoey Yates, Brynn Buechlein, Catherine Dunn, and Liliana Davis.

Showtimes for Mary Poppins: The Musical:

Thursday, July 24, 2025, 7:00 PM EDT

Friday, July 25, 2025, 7:00 PM EDT

Saturday, July 26, 2025, 7:00 PM EDT

& Sunday, July 27, 2025, 2:00 PM EDT

Tickets for Mary Poppins: The Musical are now available on the Actors Community Theatre website: https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/tickets

Tickets are priced at $15 for General Admission.

All patrons are required to have a ticket to attend.

Tickets are available to those 3 and older.

The run time for this show is approximately two and half hours.