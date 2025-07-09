Jerry L. Powell, age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 7, 2025 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Evansville, IN.

Jerry was born to Rosemary Groff-Brown on March 5, 1946 in French Lick, IN. He married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla Sue Krieg on June 12, 1965 at Huntingburg Methodist Church and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jerry retired from the trucking industry and previously worked as a finishing supervisor. Jerry was happiest when he was with his family. He loved giving his girls, who he loving called #1, #2 and #3, and his grandkids, “whisker burns” and leg lock tickles. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting deer or turkey, fishing, or playing golf (and winning side bets) and when indoors, he’d be watching any sport on TV especially hunting shows, the Golf Channel, and Fox News which were on the majority of time. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Rosemary Groff-Brown and Raymond Theodore “Brownie” Brown; and a brother Carl Powell, Jr.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Priscilla “Sue” Powell of Huntingburg; three daughters, Dana (Kevin) Haley of Huntingburg, Jennifer (Alton, Jr. “Bootchie”) Warren of Mt. Pleasant, Mississippi, Sherri (Bill) Veatch of Huntingburg; one sister, Cheryl (Victor) Persohn of Evansville; one brother, Jimmy (Cynthia) Brown of Panama City Beach, FL; two grandsons, Nathan Haley of Fairport Harbor, Ohio and Kyle Haley of Rockport; two granddaughters, Madison Warren and Susanna Warren of Holly Springs, Mississippi; six great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Grandpa-the-Great”, Asher, Emma, Ethan and Bentley Haley, Rowan Drew, Chloe Dearborn and nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. A public gathering for friends and family will be held at Old Town Hall from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 11th, 2025.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southridge Boy’s Golf Team.

Condolences may be shared online at: nassandson.com