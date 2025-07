Kurt Gutgsell interviews 2026 Heritage Hills High School Seniors Jett Goldsberry, and Tyler Ruxer, about their decisions to pursue Football at Ole Miss and Oklahoma after their graduation in May of 2026. We also spoke with Patriot Head Coach Todd Wilkerson on how these two Seniors have impacted the team after their State Championship win last year.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

https://youtu.be/R5tLH7ODzOA