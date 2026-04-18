The Jasper Wildcats take on the Evansville Harrison Warriors in Week 3 of the 2026 Indiana High School Baseball Season.
Play-by-Play: Cary Kurt Gutgsell
Camera: Jeremy Markos
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Jasper Wildcats take on the Evansville Harrison Warriors in Week 3 of the 2026 Indiana High School Baseball Season.
Play-by-Play: Cary Kurt Gutgsell
Camera: Jeremy Markos
You must be logged in to post a comment.