A women’s retreat titled “Women Carrying the Light of Christ: Past and Present,” will soon be held on May 1–3, 2026, at the Saint Meinrad Guest House and Retreat Center. The retreat will be led by Dr. Kimberly Baker, associate professor of patristics at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

From the first Easter morning, all the way to our own times, women have shared the good news of the risen Christ with their words and actions. This retreat will consider examples of such women, past and present, to honor their contributions and to reflect on how we, too, carry the light of Christ in the world around us. The retreat program will include presentations, group discussions, and time for personal reflection.

Dr. Baker is a co-founder of Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum. Her research focuses on Augustine’s preaching on the life of the Church as the Body of Christ. She enjoys leading retreats as well as classroom teaching. In her work, she seeks to draw from the riches of the Christian spiritual tradition to contribute to the ongoing renewal of the life of the Church today.

The fee for the retreat is $350 for a single registration and $550 for double, with accommodations and meals included in both. Registration can be made by visiting saintmeinrad.org/retreats, or calling the Guest House and Retreat Center at 812-357-6611.