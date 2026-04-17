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St Meinrad Archabbey Women’s Retreat to be Lead by Dr. Kimberly Baker in May Springs Valley Bank Promotes Patrick Sander to Portfolio Manager Huntingburg Public City Meeting Opening Bids for Street Department Roof Replacement Danish-Latvian Quintet CARION Performing at Saint Meinrad This Tuesday “Connections & Cabernet” Professional Networking Event Scheduled for April 30th

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has recently promoted Patrick Sander to Portfolio Manager. Patrick joined Springs Valley in 2023 as an Investment Analyst.

Patrick graduated from Southridge High School in 2019 and went on to graduate from Indiana University Kelley School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate. He has earned both the Accredited Fiduciary Investment Manager and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designations.

Patrick can be reached at 812-634-4883 or psander@svbt.bank.

On By Celia Neukam

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