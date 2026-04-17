Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has recently promoted Patrick Sander to Portfolio Manager. Patrick joined Springs Valley in 2023 as an Investment Analyst.

Patrick graduated from Southridge High School in 2019 and went on to graduate from Indiana University Kelley School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate. He has earned both the Accredited Fiduciary Investment Manager and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designations.

Patrick can be reached at 812-634-4883 or psander@svbt.bank.