Huntingburg City Hall saw an unusual spike in attendance records earlier this evening, when a total of approximately of 38 guests filled the Council Chambers to attend this July 8th, 2025, Huntingburg City Council Meeting.

Under “Citizens Items” on the Council’s regular meeting agenda was one topic: the Mid-States Corridor

Mayor Neil Elkins prefaced tonight’s Huntingburg City Council Meeting by stating that those who were in attendance supporting or opposing the Mid-States Corridor Project would be allotted a minimum of three speakers to voice their concerns with the Council, and were originally given three minutes per speaker, to eliminate the chance of redundant statements. Mayor Elkins did share with all in attendance that although he himself is not a deciding vote in the matter, that he is confident that the Council is a very open-minded governing body.

The meeting of the Huntingburg City Council officially began with Mayor Neil Elkins presenting the addition of Christopher Rust to the list of approved Firefighters, which would boost their totals from 29 to 30. The Council voted and approved the addition.

Huntingburg Police Chief Brad Kramer asked the Council for approval to hire Jake Begle for the position of Reserve Officer. Begle, who is from the Dubois County area, currently works at the Dubois County Corrections Facility, and this position would be the next step in becoming a Law Enforcement Officer for the greater Dubois County area. The Council voted to approve this addition to HPD, bringing their Reserve Officer total up to seven.

Energy Superintendent John Reutepohler asked to amend the previous Gas Welding Stipend and create a new ordinance for this role, a role in which Superintendent Reutepohler finds invaluable to maintain efficient operations for the City. The Council approved this request.

Also approved was the purchase for 123 units of the Sensus 3-Phase Gas Meters, with a quote of $79,071.78.

Transit Director April Blessinger requested the reduction of Summer Transit Rates for students, which would allow for the change in rate from $1 per student going one-way, and $2 per student on a round-trip, when school is not in-session. The typical rate currently offered by the City of Huntingburg is listed at $1.50 per one-way trip, and $3 for any round-trip. This summer rate for students has been implemented for many years by the Transit Department, but this is the official step to introducing the rate to the Huntingburg City Council. This ordinance was introduced, and approved.

Director Blessinger was also cheerful in sharing the recent arrival of the brand-new 2026 Ford Transit van, and that the Department will be selling the older 2012 model van in the near future. Most notably, the cost of this new custom-order 2026 van was under budget for the City of Huntingburg, due to grants and other factors.

The van was parked outside the Huntingburg City Hall on Tuesday evening for “show-and-tell”. Proper signage and decals are set to be put onto the exterior of the new van in the near future.

The topic of the Mid-States Corridor Project was presented last, to which the majority in attendance were involved.

Those in support of the Mid-States Corridor Project spoke first, and included Hank Menke, Current President and CEO of OFS Brands, Colten Pipenger, the Executive Director of Dubois Strong, and Mark Schroeder, the Chairman of the Regional Development Authority.

Those opposing the Mid-States Corridor Project followed, and included presentations from Jason McCoy, member of the Property Rights Alliance, Mark Nowotarski, Member of the Property Rights Alliance and the Coalition to Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project, Teresa Kendall, Member of the Property Rights Alliance and the Coalition to Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project, Marisa Durcholz, Member of the Property Rights Alliance, and Lee Vogler, a lifelong resident of Huntingburg, Indiana.

We will not be going into detail on what debate topics were presented at this meeting at this time, but we will be providing video coverage of the meeting that has everyone’s comments and opinions for all to observe. That will be posted on our YouTube channel later this week: https://www.youtube.com/18wjts

The Huntingburg City Council was presented two different Ordinances to consider, one that states the City of Huntingburg to be in-support of the Mid-States Corridor Project, and another stating that the City of Huntingburg is not in support of the Mid-States Corridor Project.

With the noted absence of Councilmen Jeff Bounds at tonight’s meeting, the discussion and ultimate decision regarding these Ordinances, or the alternate third option of not approving either Ordinances, was tabled for now by the Council.