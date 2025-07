In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Lauren Fenneman, with Purdue Extension – Dubois County, to discuss the 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair, happening at the Dubois County Fairgrounds on July 14th – July 18th, 2025.

You can find the Fair Countdown, full schedule of events, and the donation page by visiting their website: https://duboiscountyfairgrounds.com/

The Dubois County Fairgrounds is located at 4157 S St Rd 162, Huntingburg, IN 47542.

https://youtu.be/pKbeg8V7dhk