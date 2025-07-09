In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, the Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the current open registration for the After School program, and how to register your child for the program, memberships and what amenities come with the membership, and even some additional job openings at the Clem & Mary Lange YMCA in Ferdinand, Indiana.

