Kimball International New York Showroom Earns WELL Platinum Certification Four Rivers Forestry Committee Talks “Bring Back Good Fire” at Jasper Parklands Speaker Event Kacy Jackson Completes the Final Stage of the Huntingburg Alley Activation Project Veterans and Families Invited to Hindostan Falls Event July 11 Patoka Lake Receives 44,000 Hybrid Striped Bass in Annual DNR Stocking

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, the Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the current open registration for the After School program, and how to register your child for the program, memberships and what amenities come with the membership, and even some additional job openings at the Clem & Mary Lange YMCA in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Kaitlyn Neukam

