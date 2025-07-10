Vita Mae Kippenbrock, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, July 7th at her home.

Vita was born November 12, 1936, in Fulda to Severin and Estella (Gogel) Birchler. She married Aloysius (Sonny) Kippenbrock on April 16, 1955, in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Vita was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church.

Vita is survived by three sons, Randall (Ana) Kippenbrock of Santa Fe, NM, Frank (Mimi) Kippenbrock of Elkridge, MD and Sam Kippenbrock of Ferdinand; four brothers, Ron (Christina) Birchler, Larry (Mary) Birchler, Richard (Barbara) Birchler and William “Bill” Birchler; four sisters, Carole Leibering, Ardella Fehribach, Pat Birchler and Charlene (Tom) Botwell; fifteen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren.

Vita was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Kippenbrock; daughters, Rebecca Furhman-Devine and Sherri Morton; grandson, Nathan Furhman; sisters, Anne Birchler, Donna Birchler and Judy Birchler.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 14th, at 11:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 14th, at St. Ferdinand Church from 9:00 AM ET until the time of services at 11:00 AM.

