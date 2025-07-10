Elizabeth Egler, 93, of Bloomington, formerly of Ferdinand passed away at Bell Trace Health and Living Center in Bloomington on Saturday, June 28th.

Elizabeth was born on June 9, 1932 in French Lick to Ben and Florence (Morganroth) Stetter. She married Lloyd Egler on January 11, 1974. He proceeded her in death on January 2, 2012.

Elizabeth owned and operated The Ceramic Shop on south Club Road, where local residents were able to practice the craft with her help and guidance for over 30 years.

Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Ralph A. (Peggy) Matacale of Evansville and Carl A. (Karen) Matacale of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Cara, Adam, Joseph and Diane; six great-grandchildren, Simon, Kate, Gabi, Willa, Erik and Alena.

There will be a Pentecostal service on July 16th at Knight Ridge Pentecostal Church in Bloomington at 6:00PM.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 24th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM.

Deacon Mike Fish will have a prayer service at 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be Friday, July 25th at St. Ferdinand Church from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

