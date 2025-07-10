Scammers are posing as local police officers to demand immediate payment of fake fines, according to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. The fraudsters threaten arrest if victims refuse to pay and often manipulate caller ID to display phone numbers linked to actual law enforcement agencies.

These perpetrators may even use the names of real officers or departments to sound convincing. Attorney General Rokita warns that legitimate law enforcement would never call and demand payment under threat of arrest.

The scam is part of a nationwide trend where callers claim a confiscated package with the victim’s name contains money, drugs, or weapons. Victims are told to send cash, deposit money at Bitcoin ATMs, buy gift cards and share the codes, or send funds via apps like Zelle, Cash App, or Venmo to avoid arrest.

Officials say panic often overrides rational thought in these situations, which is why it’s critical to pause and assess before acting. Anyone receiving such calls should hang up immediately. If in doubt, contact local police using known phone numbers to confirm.

Scam attempts can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Those who have provided personal information or money should file a consumer complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call 317-232-6330.

For additional information on avoiding scams, visit the Indiana Attorney General’s website at www.in.gov/attorneygeneral.