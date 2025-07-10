The Pike County 4-H Fair is set to bring a week of family-friendly activities and entertainment to Hornady Park in Petersburg from July 19th through July 26th. Most days offer free admission and free parking, with limited concessions available. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, attendees can enjoy free carnival rides with a $10 parking fee on those days.

Full Schedule of Events

Saturday, July 19

Free admission and parking

Limited concessions available

Sunday, July 20

Free admission and parking

Limited concessions available

9:00 AM – Rabbit Show

5-9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

6:00 PM – Beef & Dairy Shows

7–9 PM – Family Fun Night with Hadi Funsters at the Free Stage / 4-H Concession Building

7-9 PM – Free Laser Tag at Horse Arena

7:00 PM – Talent Show (Registration at 6:30 PM) at Free Stage

7:30 PM – Free Mullet Contest (Registration at 7 PM) at Free Stage / 4-H Concession Building

8:00 PM – Free Watermelon Eating Contest at Free Stage / 4-H Concession Building

9:00 PM – Free Outdoor Movie Night near Livestock Barns

Monday, July 21

Free admission and parking

Limited concessions available

9:00 AM – Poultry Show

5-9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

7:00 PM – Horse & Pony Contesting Show

Tuesday, July 22

Free admission and parking

Limited concessions available

9:00 AM – Goat & Sheep Show

5-9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

6:00 PM – Swine Show

8:00 PM – Goat & Pony Pageants at Horse Arena

Wednesday, July 23 – Family Fun Night

Free admission and parking

Limited concessions available

Thursday, July 24

Free carnival rides, $10 parking

Pageants at Pike Central High School Auditorium

1:30 PM – Tiny Miss, Little Miss & Mister

3:00 PM – Junior Miss

4:00 PM – Teen Miss

5:30 PM – 76th Annual Miss Pike County

6-8 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

6:00 PM – Miss Pike County Queen’s Parade on Main Street Petersburg

6:00 PM – Baby & Pet Contests Voting Begins at 4-H Exhibit Building

6:30 PM – Opening Ceremony at Free Stage

7:00 PM – Horse & Pony Pleasure Show

7:00 PM – Silent Auction Bidding Begins at Robinson Building

Friday, July 25

Free carnival rides, $10 parking

4:15 PM – Supreme Showmanship

5-10 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

6-11 PM – Free Carnival Rides

6:00 PM – Livestock Auction

7:00 PM – Live Entertainment on the Midway at Free Stage

7:00 PM – Concert Conner Loveless at Amphitheater

8:00 PM – Concert The Tax Men at Amphitheater

Concert admission $10, 5 & under free

Saturday, July 26

Free carnival rides, $10 parking

7:00 AM – Livestock Animals Released to Go Home

4:00 PM – Scrapper Race Registration

5-10 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

6-11 PM – Free Carnival Rides

7:00 PM – Free Live Music on the Midway at Free Stage

8:00 PM – Scrapper Race at Amphitheater

Scrapper Race admission $10, 5 & under free

Sunday, July 27 – Demo Day

4:00 PM – Demo Registration

5-10 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open

5-11 PM – Free Carnival Rides

6:00 PM – Silent Auction Ends / Winners Notified at Robinson Building

6:00 PM – Baby & Pet Contest Voting Ends at 4-H Exhibit Building

6:45 PM – Cutest Baby & Pet Show Winners Announced at Free Stage

7:00 PM – Free Live Music on the Midway at Free Stage

7:30 PM – Pre-Demo / Kids Power Wheels at Amphitheater

8:00 PM – Demolition Derby at Amphitheater

Demo admission $10, 5 & under free

For a complete schedule and updates, visit extension.purdue.edu/pike or follow the Pike County 4-H Fair on Facebook.