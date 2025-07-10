The Pike County 4-H Fair is set to bring a week of family-friendly activities and entertainment to Hornady Park in Petersburg from July 19th through July 26th. Most days offer free admission and free parking, with limited concessions available. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, attendees can enjoy free carnival rides with a $10 parking fee on those days.
Full Schedule of Events
Saturday, July 19
Free admission and parking
Limited concessions available
Sunday, July 20
Free admission and parking
Limited concessions available
9:00 AM – Rabbit Show
5-9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
6:00 PM – Beef & Dairy Shows
7–9 PM – Family Fun Night with Hadi Funsters at the Free Stage / 4-H Concession Building
7-9 PM – Free Laser Tag at Horse Arena
7:00 PM – Talent Show (Registration at 6:30 PM) at Free Stage
7:30 PM – Free Mullet Contest (Registration at 7 PM) at Free Stage / 4-H Concession Building
8:00 PM – Free Watermelon Eating Contest at Free Stage / 4-H Concession Building
9:00 PM – Free Outdoor Movie Night near Livestock Barns
Monday, July 21
Free admission and parking
Limited concessions available
9:00 AM – Poultry Show
5-9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
7:00 PM – Horse & Pony Contesting Show
Tuesday, July 22
Free admission and parking
Limited concessions available
9:00 AM – Goat & Sheep Show
5-9 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
6:00 PM – Swine Show
8:00 PM – Goat & Pony Pageants at Horse Arena
Wednesday, July 23 – Family Fun Night
Free admission and parking
Limited concessions available
Thursday, July 24
Free carnival rides, $10 parking
Pageants at Pike Central High School Auditorium
- 1:30 PM – Tiny Miss, Little Miss & Mister
- 3:00 PM – Junior Miss
- 4:00 PM – Teen Miss
- 5:30 PM – 76th Annual Miss Pike County
6-8 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
6:00 PM – Miss Pike County Queen’s Parade on Main Street Petersburg
6:00 PM – Baby & Pet Contests Voting Begins at 4-H Exhibit Building
6:30 PM – Opening Ceremony at Free Stage
7:00 PM – Horse & Pony Pleasure Show
7:00 PM – Silent Auction Bidding Begins at Robinson Building
Friday, July 25
Free carnival rides, $10 parking
4:15 PM – Supreme Showmanship
5-10 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
6-11 PM – Free Carnival Rides
6:00 PM – Livestock Auction
7:00 PM – Live Entertainment on the Midway at Free Stage
7:00 PM – Concert Conner Loveless at Amphitheater
8:00 PM – Concert The Tax Men at Amphitheater
Concert admission $10, 5 & under free
Saturday, July 26
Free carnival rides, $10 parking
7:00 AM – Livestock Animals Released to Go Home
4:00 PM – Scrapper Race Registration
5-10 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
6-11 PM – Free Carnival Rides
7:00 PM – Free Live Music on the Midway at Free Stage
8:00 PM – Scrapper Race at Amphitheater
Scrapper Race admission $10, 5 & under free
Sunday, July 27 – Demo Day
4:00 PM – Demo Registration
5-10 PM – 4-H Exhibit Building Open
5-11 PM – Free Carnival Rides
6:00 PM – Silent Auction Ends / Winners Notified at Robinson Building
6:00 PM – Baby & Pet Contest Voting Ends at 4-H Exhibit Building
6:45 PM – Cutest Baby & Pet Show Winners Announced at Free Stage
7:00 PM – Free Live Music on the Midway at Free Stage
7:30 PM – Pre-Demo / Kids Power Wheels at Amphitheater
8:00 PM – Demolition Derby at Amphitheater
Demo admission $10, 5 & under free
For a complete schedule and updates, visit extension.purdue.edu/pike or follow the Pike County 4-H Fair on Facebook.
