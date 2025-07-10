Urologist Todd Renschler, M.D., FACS has been appointed to the medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. He is now practicing with Memorial Urology Associates at St. Thomas Medical Center, located at 600 West 13th Street, Suite 105 in Jasper.

Dr. Renschler earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at University of Utah affiliated hospitals. Board certified, he is a member of the American Urological Association, American College of Surgeons, and Indiana Urologic Association.

With more than 20 years of experience providing urology care in the Evansville area, most recently at Ascension Medical Group, Dr. Renschler is now accepting new patients in Jasper. Appointments can be made by calling Memorial Urology Associates at 812-996-5850.