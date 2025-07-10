The Town of Montgomery is working to transform its downtown with the creation of the Montgomery Main Street Park. The project will improve an existing vacant lot by adding a mural, green space, benches, a shade canopy, and a water feature. Town leaders say these additions will beautify the area while creating opportunities for residents and visitors to gather and enjoy outdoor activities.

The park’s designs were developed through Indiana University’s Center on Rural Engagement’s Rural Placemaking Studio. The initiative is part of Indiana’s CreatINg Places program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), which offers to match community donations dollar-for-dollar if the fundraising goal is met.

Montgomery aims to raise $50,000 for the project. If successful, the IHCDA will provide a $50,000 match, doubling the funds available to make the park a reality. Additionally, the campaign is part of the CreatINg Livable Communities Partnership between AARP Indiana and IHCDA’s CreatINg Places, supporting place-based projects that help communities become more livable for people of all ages. The project is also eligible for up to $5,000 in matching funds from AARP Indiana.

Donations can be made online at www.patronicity.com/montgomery. Offline donations by cash or check can be mailed to Town of Montgomery at PO Box 57, Montgomery, IN 47558.

Organizers emphasize that every dollar counts, and contributions at any level are appreciated. For questions or inquiries, contact Mike Healy at 812-259-4543.