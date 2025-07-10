Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center in Paoli is gearing up to help local families prepare for the new school year with a Back to School Bash on Tuesday, July 29th. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to all school-aged children in the community.

Hosted by Family Recovery Coach Carrie Graves, the bash will include free haircuts to help kids feel confident heading into their first day back. In addition, families can pick up essential supplies such as water bottles, hygiene items, feminine products, socks, and underwear. A meal will be served, and children can enjoy games and activities throughout the evening.

Organizers say supplies will be available while they last, so families are encouraged to arrive early. The event aims to support students’ basic needs while creating a fun, welcoming environment before school begins.

Safe Haven REC is located at 308 South Oak Street in Paoli. For more information, contact 812-203-2230 or email cgraves@safehavenrec.com.