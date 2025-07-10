The Jasper Strassenfest will bring local history to life with a full day of tours, demonstrations, and train rides on Saturday, August 2nd. Several of Jasper’s historic landmarks will open their doors to visitors, offering unique glimpses into the community’s past.

The Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse will welcome guests for tours beginning at 9 a.m. and running through 3 p.m. Throughout the day, the schoolhouse will feature showings of Banished into Paradise, a special film highlighting regional history, with screenings scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

At the Jasper City Mill, visitors can explore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see live demonstrations of the grist mill in operation. There will also be a coffee display and woodworking presentations by a carpenter showcasing handcrafted wooden bowls and traditional techniques.

Nearby, the historic Schaeffer Barn will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can tour the barn’s display room and watch live stone cutting demonstrations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., offering a hands-on look at traditional skills that built the region.

For those looking for a relaxing ride, the Spirit of Jasper Train will offer one-hour excursions throughout the day. Departure times are set for 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Passengers can enjoy a cash bar and snacks onboard during their journey. Tickets for the train ride are $10 per person and can be reserved online at spiritofjaspertrain.com or by calling 812-482-5959.