Shop and Sip German Style returns to downtown Jasper on Wednesday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., bringing an evening of shopping, Social District drinks, and community spirit to kick off Strassenfest festivities.

Hosted by Heart of Jasper and Downtown Jasper Merchants, the event invites guests to enjoy live music by Connor Loveless, exclusive discounts, and special in-store experiences at participating businesses. Attendees can browse for gifts, update their wardrobes, or simply spend a relaxing evening exploring downtown Jasper.

Shop and Sip is held on the third Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. Upcoming dates include August 20, September 17, October 15, November 19, and December 17.

For more information, visit heartofjasper.org.