A Huntingburg man was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Indiana State Police report that Trooper Leah Schnell stopped a vehicle for speeding in the Huntingburg area and identified the driver as 42-year-old Craig R. Denu.
Police say Denu showed visible signs of impairment. He was transported to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center for a chemical test and medical clearance before being taken to the Dubois County Jail. Denu is being held on bond and faces a Level 6 felony charge of OVWI (Prior).
The Huntingburg Police Department assisted at the scene. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
You must be logged in to post a comment.