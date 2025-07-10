A Huntingburg man was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Indiana State Police report that Trooper Leah Schnell stopped a vehicle for speeding in the Huntingburg area and identified the driver as 42-year-old Craig R. Denu.

Police say Denu showed visible signs of impairment. He was transported to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center for a chemical test and medical clearance before being taken to the Dubois County Jail. Denu is being held on bond and faces a Level 6 felony charge of OVWI (Prior).

The Huntingburg Police Department assisted at the scene. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.