Governor Mike Braun recently held a signing ceremony to celebrate energy wins for Hoosiers during the 2025 legislative session.



Governor Braun’s energy agenda is built on unleashing Indiana’s energy capacity reliably and affordably with an all-of-the-above strategy with a focus on embracing nuclear technology: a clean, carbon-free, always-on workhorse for energy generation.

Indiana has the legislative framework and workforce talent pipeline to support small nuclear reactor, or SMR, nuclear facilities, and three bills signed will help power Indiana’s embrace of nuclear energy.



Governor Braun explained his mission to make Indiana’s the nation’s leader in nuclear energy and home to the nuclear supply chain in a recent op-ed. Indiana will be host to the National Governors’ Association’s nuclear energy retreat this summer and the Global Nuclear Energy & Economic Summit this November at Purdue University.



House Bill 1007 ensures that 80% of the cost of new energy infrastructure to support new large-load electricity customers coming to the state are paid by that business, not the ratepayer.



Senate Enrolled Act 425 establishes energy production zones to speed up the process for developing new power generation sites.



Governor Braun ceremonially signed the following bills to unleash Hoosier energy production: