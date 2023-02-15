Family Nurse Practitioner Veronica Delaney Joins Loogootee Family Medicine

Loogootee, Ind. – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Veronica Delaney to the staff at Loogootee Family Medicine. She will begin seeing patients in March.

Delaney received her associate’s and bachelor degrees in nursing at Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana. She received her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and a DOT-certified medical examiner. Delaney has seven years of nursing experience and three years of experience as a family nurse practitioner.

To schedule an appointment at Loogootee Family Medicine, please call (812) 295-2812. Loogootee Family Medicine is located at 105 Cooper Street in Loogootee, Indiana.