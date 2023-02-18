Latest News

18 WJTS in.form – The Sister Cities of Jasper and Pfaffenweiler Come Together (2/15/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam chats with Patti Eckerle Goepfritch and Diana Treyer about the Sister Cities of Jasper nonprofit, the benefits of uncovering history, and the importance of seeking out your heritage and family from around the world!

