FERDINAND, Ind. – Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand Cabinets is accepting applications for Food

Booths and Events for this years 2023 Ferdinand Heimatfest on June 16th and 17th at the Ferdinand Community

Center. All food booths and events must be run by Dubois County Non-for-Profits. Registration forms can be found

by visiting www.ferdinandheimatfest.com under the Vendors tab or contacting Neil Weyer at 812-661-2711 or

nweyer1490@gmail.com.

All groups will need to submit a list of the food they intend on serving or the event they intend to host. No

duplication will be permitted. All groups, menus, and events are subject to approval by the Heimatfest Committee.