The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.Capitol Police Career Opportunities. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 .

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee.(Graduation date is August 18, 2023)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The academy begins on Monday, May 1, 2023. Effective July 1, 2023, the NEW proposed starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer will increase to $62,327 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $64,472.00.The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers an excellent health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families. The State maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full-time employees after six (6) months of continuous employment. As an Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officer, you are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF), and the State will contribute to your retirement account.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police Officer by visiting https://www.Capitol Police Career Opportunities. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.